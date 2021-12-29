City addresses long lines, traffic volume at Fitchburg Family Pharmacy COVID-19 testing clinic

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg’s Public Works Department is working with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy this week to address long COVID-19 test lines around the pharmacy.

According to a Facebook post, people are being asked to enter the testing line from Fish Hatchery Road and Caddis Bend, also seen in the graphic below.

READ MORE: Local pharmacists describe ‘mad scramble’ to keep at-home COVID tests in stock

Officials said drivers should follow the signs and cones to the testing area in the pharmacy parking lot.

You can obtain the required QR code for testing on the pharmacy’s website.

Lines at local testing clinics are longer this week in the wake of the winter holidays. Earlier this week, officials at Public Health Madison and Dane County promoted other COVID-19 test options as their clinic appointments are completely booked into next week.