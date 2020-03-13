Citizens help arrest pickpocketing suspect in Madison

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. – Community members helped pin a suspect accused of theft to the ground Wednesday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers said it happened at Fugu Asian Fusion on West Gillman Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was eating with friends when the suspect, Sedrick Johnson, 53, sat down near them. After Johnson left, the woman realized her wallet was gone.

The suspect contacted officers and when she was talking to them, she received a notification on her cellphone that her credit card was used at Madison Fresh Market on University Avenue.

Police went to that location where two men were outside holding Johnson down.

Johnson had the victim’s credit card in his pocket. He also had another man’s credit card in his pocket who he pickpocketed at a downtown bar earlier that night.

Johnson is facing tentative charges of theft, unauthorized use of entity’s ID or document to obtain value or benefit, disorderly conduct and warrants, according to Madison Police.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments