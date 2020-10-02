Citing lack of evidence, Madison police close Bernstein hate crime investigation

Althea Bernstein; photos courtesy family and Madison365

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are closing their investigation into an alleged hate crime against a Black 18-year-old woman, saying detectives weren’t able to find any evidence that the attack took place as described.

The victim of the alleged attack, Althea Bernstein, reported to police that she was stopped at a stoplight in the early morning hours of June 24 when a group of men threw lighter fluid on her and lit her on fire.

Local law enforcement officials released a video timeline breaking down the evidence that investigators reviewed during their investigation.

Federal investigators with the United States Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice said investigators conducted extensive interviews, reviewed traffic and surveillance video, and performed an expert review of digital and forensic evidence. Based on their findings, authorities said they could not establish that the attack, as it was described by Bernstein, happened.

“Althea Bernstein and her family appreciate the detailed investigative efforts by all involved in this case,” Bernstein’s family said in a statement. “Althea’s injuries are healing and the support of our community has been invaluable in that regard.”

Audio of the 911 call revealed more details about the alleged attack over the summer. An audio file of the call was provided to News 3 Now through an open records request.

MPD officials have released multiple reports detailing the investigation. They are all available on the department’s website.

City officials said the investigation was conducted by the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit with support from the Forensic Services Unit and Central District.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation were also called in to help with the investigation.

