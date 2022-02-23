Beloit declares snow emergency ahead of Thursday snowfall

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to bring accumulating snow to southern Wisconsin on Thursday.

City officials said the snow emergency will be in place from 3 p.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday.

During the snow emergency, vehicles will not be allowed to park on city streets. Any vehicles in violation of the city’s ordinance will be ticketed and/or towed away at the owner’s expense, according to a new release.

A map of designated snow emergency parking areas is available on the city’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.