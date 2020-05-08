CIRC

CIRC
4pm-8pm
608-294-3031
www.concoursehotel.com/circ

$25 INDIVIDUAL 

APPETIZER

Spinach Salad
with pickled onion, feta cheese and sherry vinaigrette

MAIN

Grilled Top Sirloin
with buttermilk chive mashed potatoes, roasted portobello mushrooms, cabernet reduction

DESSERT

Key Lime Tart
with strawberry coulis

$40 FAMILY OF FOUR

APPETIZER

Traditional Caesar Salad

MAIN

Cheese Tortellini
with prosciutto, peas and parmesan cream

DESSERT

Key Lime Tart
with strawberry coulis

 

