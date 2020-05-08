Carryout so they can carry on
CIRC
4pm-8pm
608-294-3031
www.concoursehotel.com/circ
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Spinach Salad
with pickled onion, feta cheese and sherry vinaigrette
MAIN
Grilled Top Sirloin
with buttermilk chive mashed potatoes, roasted portobello mushrooms, cabernet reduction
DESSERT
Key Lime Tart
with strawberry coulis
$40 FAMILY OF FOUR
APPETIZER
Traditional Caesar Salad
MAIN
Cheese Tortellini
with prosciutto, peas and parmesan cream
DESSERT
Key Lime Tart
with strawberry coulis