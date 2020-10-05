Cindy Lou Blum

Livingston – Cindy Lou Blum, age 59, of Livingston, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born on August 2, 1961 in Monroe, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Fredrick and Janice (Severson) Blum.

Cindy loved fishing, playing pool and the cheering for the Green Bay Packers. She especially loved spending time and having fun with her family and friends.

Cindy is survived by her daughter Renee Spurley; her siblings Steven (Rosanne) Blum, Julie Blum, Larry (Darlene) Blum, Terry Blum (Maria Wilson), Jerry Blum (Sherri Potter) and Dennis (Leslie) Blum; her nieces and nephews Brandon Blum, Nicole Margan, Danielle Blum, Jennifer Blum, Britney King and Mariah Blum; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Janice Blum.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

Due to Wisconsin’s public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the funeral home and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com