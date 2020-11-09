Cigarettes stolen during smash-and-grab burglary on Madison’s south side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Someone used a large rock to break into a gas station on Madison’s south side, according to a release by the city’s police department.

Officers responded to an alarm at the Speedway station at 4902 Verona Rd. around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said cigarettes were stolen during the smash-and-grab burglary.

