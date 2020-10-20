Cigarettes stolen during smash-and-grab burglary on Madison’s east side, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said someone stole cigarettes after breaking into an east side convivence store early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Kwik Trip on Lien Rd. around 2:20 a.m.

They said someone used a large rock to shatter the glass front door.

It’s unclear how many packs of cigarettes were stolen, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

