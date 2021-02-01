Cigarette cartons stolen during burglary at west side Walgreens, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said someone stole cigarettes after breaking into a west side Walgreens early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Walgreens at 2121 S. Park. St. around 5:45 a.m., according to a release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said someone forced their way into the store and stole an “undisclosed amount of cigarette cartons.” Police said the burglar was wearing a camouflage coat, gray pants, green gloves and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

