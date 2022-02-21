Church congregation celebrates member’s 100th birthday

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — It was a special celebration Sunday on Madison’s west side.

A church congregation surprised Don Helfrecht with a party — two days before his 100th birthday.

“We were wanting to find a way to celebrate Don’s birthday,” said church member Winnie Severson. “Normally we’d have cake and coffee after our church service, but we couldn’t do that, so we decided to come to his house and get people out and make signs and balloons and sing songs.”

Helfrecht said his first reaction was how big the crowd was, and called the party “wonderful.”

“This is good to see,” he said. “The spirit is still in the soul.”

Helfrecht’s friends said Don still lives alone and is in good health as he nears his 100th birthday.

