Charles “Chuck” Henry Kratochwill

by Obituaries

Charles “Chuck” Henry Kratochwill, 73, of Highland, Wisconsin died Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Richland Hospital.

He was born on April 23, 1948 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the son of Robert and Wilma (Delkamp) Kratochwill.

Chuck met Debby Taylor of Bloomington, Wisconsin in 1973 and were married a year later. Together, they had and raised four children – Jeff, Amy, Lyle, and Tim.

Chuck was born, raised, worked, and purchased the family farm where he spent his entire life. His passion was improving the farm with various buildings, fences, machinery, and a new house. This last project he completed on the farm was to renovate the old dairy barn. Chuck loved having his children and grandchildren at the farm. He routinely gave John Deere Gator rides all over the farm to his children, grandchildren, and family and friends when they visited. Whenever there was more than 4 people in the house, a euchre game was likely to happen. Chuck taught his children and grandchildren the game from young ages and enjoyed winning with one of them as his partner. Chuck always won the last game or there was always time for “one more” no matter how late it was. His favorite time of the year was his birthday when all of his children and grandchildren gathered at the farm to eat barbeque chicken.

While Chuck preferred to spend the majority of his time on the farm taking care of his crops and cattle, his grandchildren were his treasurers and he made time to attend many of their basketball, volleyball, softball, and soccer games, concerts, plays, and various other activities. Afterward, he would later proudly tell everyone about how talented they all were.

Chuck loved John Deere tractors. In his early years, Chuck competed and collected trophies from several local tractor pulls. In his later years, Chuck participated in tractor rides, collected John Deere toys and memorabilia, and joined the John Deere 2 Cylinder Club and the Wiota 2 Cylinder Club. For the last several years, he also used his John Deere tractors and Gators to pull floats in the Richland Center and Dodgeville parades for his grandchildren.

Chuck is survived and will be forever missed by his beloved wife, Debby, their four children, Jeff (Heather) Kratochwill, Amy (Alan) VanGuilder, Lyle (Shawna) Kratochwill, and Tim (Ally) Kratochwill, and his 10 precious grandchildren, Valarie, Fletcher, Chloe, Kole, Savannah, Broden, Sydney, Riley, Lilly and Ella.

Chuck is also survived by 5 siblings, Robert (Mary) Kratochwill, Tom (LuAnn) Kratochwill, Mike (Wanda) Kratochwill, Paul (Cheryl) Kratochwill, and Maggie (Randy) Herpel.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Robert (1989) and Wilma (2007) and two sisters Kay Landen (2012) and Betty Makovec (2020).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will celebrate with burial in St. Philip’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday beginning at 10:00 A.M.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland 608-929-4815

www.houckfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.