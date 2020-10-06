Chryst: Too early to know how much time Badgers QB Jack Coan will miss

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Jack Coan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says it’s too early to tell how much time quarterback Jack Coan might miss after the senior injured his foot in practice Saturday.

Chryst said the 16th-ranked Badgers will know more after Coan visits a specialist. Chryst said the injury occurred when Coan was dropping back and that it didn’t involve any contact.

Chryst added that redshirt freshman Graham Mertz has been receiving the first-team reps that Coan didn’t take.

Wisconsin opens the season Oct. 24 by hosting Illinois.

