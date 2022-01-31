Christopher T. Zantow

MIDDLETON – Christopher T. Zantow, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 8:23 p.m. at home, with family by his side.

He was born in Madison on Oct. 8, 1968, to Donald and Mary Zantow.

Chris graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1987. After various jobs and moves, Chris attended and graduated from Madison’s Trans American School of Broadcasting in 1991. He went on to work in radio at WRDB/WNFM in Reedsburg, 94.1 WJJO (twice), 96 FM WMLI as assistant program director, AM 1310 WIBA, and Q106 FM (all of Madison). The instability led Chris to take a seasonal job at American Girl (then Pleasant Company) in 1995, and as he put it, “never left.” He also owned Zany Z’s Mobile Music from 1999-2002, but his greatest joys came from AG. He met his wife and best friend, Sarah, at AG and they were married at Lorman Bicentennial Park on Oct. 24, 2009. They enjoyed years of conversation, laughter, and love, which included trips to Disney World, South Dakota and to Milwaukee for Brewers games. They enjoyed many movies, board games, cooking experiments and time spent with family and friends.

Chris was a loving, family-oriented man, loyal friend, mentor, and a funny guy with a smile that would light up any room. He had a passion for writing and the Milwaukee Brewers. This led him to become the author of ‘Building the Brewers: Bud Selig and the Return of Major League Baseball to Milwaukee.’

His memory will be cherished by his wife and best friend of a little over 13 years, Sarah; his mother, Mary; two brothers, Robert (Kathy) Zantow and Donald (Karen) Zantow; and 14 nieces and nephews.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Don Zantow.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may do so by visiting Chris’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and clicking on the Watch Webcast link at 1 p.m. Friday. Burial will take place following the celebration of life at Middleton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of formal clothing, Chris indicated he preferred all that attend, wear comfortable Brewers clothing or their baseball team of choice, in honor of his love for baseball.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

