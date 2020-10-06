Christopher Allan Stutzman

MONONA- Christopher Allan Stutzman, age 35, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 21, 1985, in Madison, the son of Apryl Daniels and Brian Stutzman.

Christopher graduated from Sun Prairie High School and worked as a delivery driver for Glass Nickel Pizza. Christopher always enjoyed being at the family’s cabin up north. He loved spending time with family and had a signature smirk. He was known for his incredible sense of humor and being a bit of a prankster.

Christopher is survived by his mother, Apryl (Steve) Daniels and father, Brian (Xuanchen) Stutzman; sister, Jennifer McKinley (Tom Raudenbush); brother, Matthew Stutzman; half-brother, Cameron Stutzman; grandmother, Janice Farmer; three aunts, Tina Ramsey, Julie Leisi and Debbie Haas; seven cousins, Nichole, Stefani, Brittany, William (Stacy), Autumn (Mbonea), Scott, Jessica, Dana, and Justin; two nephews, Anthony and Nathan; and a niece, Abby.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Delores Stutzman; and aunt, Tracy Davis.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Glass Nickel East for their kindness and support. Christopher was blessed to work at a place where he considered his co-workers good friends and confidants. In addition, Christopher’s family would like to thank Gunderson Funeral Home for their assistance in making funeral arrangements for our son, brother, grandson and friend. This has been so difficult, and your kindness has been so needed and appreciated.

Memorials may be made to NAMI Wisconsin Inc, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

