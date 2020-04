Christine L Sorenson

Christine L Peterson Minard Sorenson, 76 of rural Mauston passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston.

Christine was born on December 27, 1943 in Mauston the daughter of Clifford and Vera (Niles) Peterson.

Christine is survived by her husband Richard, siblings Marian Ristow, Neil (Maxine) Peterson, Alan (Diane) Peterson and several nieces and nephews.

A Private graveside service will be held at the Plymouth Cemetery.