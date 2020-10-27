Christine J. Thompson

MADISON – Christine J. Thompson, age 65, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1955, in Madison, the daughter of Lee Thompson and Marjorie Berge. Christine graduated from the UW-Madison and the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago.

Christine had a major impact on so many people in her life, both on family and friends and on people she never met. She was a part of the TRACE Center at UW-Madison that developed augmentative communication and computer access for individuals with disabilities, improving the lives of millions around the world. She was the owner and operator of Weaving Workshop where she taught classes in many textile arts. After a life-changing health experience, she decided to devote herself to the community and received her Master of Divinity at Lutheran School of Theology. Christine knew that there is no “Toilet Paper Fairy” who refills the cupboard of the essential things that food stamps don’t pay for and founded the Personal Essentials Pantry (PEP) – which grew into the PEPartnership – that has served over 13,000 households in Wisconsin and New York. During this time, she dedicated her life to helping those in need. Christine enjoyed listening to and playing many musical instruments. And she VOTED.

Christine is survived by her sisters, Kate Thompson, Elisabeth (Bernard) Albert and Thea (Jim) Frank; and brother, John (DuAnn) Thompson. She is also survived by her nieces, Anna, Jenny, Laura and Marni; and her nephew, Harry.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Christine’s life will be held later in the spring.

Memorials may be made to PEPartnership, Inc., 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704, Lake Edge Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, or your local school.

