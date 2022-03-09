Christine J. Norder

by Obituaries

Age 82, of Monroe, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. Christine was born on April 16, 1939 in Washington Township, the daughter of Herman and Eunice (Evenstad) Boll. She graduated from New Glarus High School in 1957. Christine was Vice President of Loan Operations at the First National Bank in Monroe until 2000 and worked part time at Wisconsin Community Bank before retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Monroe Jaycettes, served on the Monroe Park and Rec Board, Monroe Balloon Rally committee, Cheese Days Raffle co-chair, and volunteered at the National Historic Cheesemaking Center.

Christine is survived by a daughter, Ellen (Dick) Marti of Monroe; a son, Keith (Cheryl) Norder of Mesa, AZ; two granddaughters, Amy (Christopher) Sellers of Waukegan, IL, Allison Norder of West Hollywood, CA; two great grandchildren, Thomas and Natalie Sellers; sister-in-law, Karen Boll of Holmen, WI; brother-in-law, Gene Schulze of St. Peters, Mo; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Virgil (Valliere), Albert, and Nathan Boll; and a sister, Lois Schulze.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Pleasant View Nursing Home. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

Christine’s family would like to thank Pleasant View Nursing Home for their compassionate care these last two years.

