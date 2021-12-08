Christine E. Zethmayr

by Obituaries

Christine Zethmayr, 76, of Mauston passed away November 30, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David; parents Wilma and Walter H. Egger; and brother Walter J. Egger. She is survived by sister-in-law Jane Sotak; nieces Mary Beth (David) Casement and Catherine (Frank) Macioce; and nephew Timothy (Cindy) Egger.

Tina was born February 23, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio and attended Bishop Hartley High School. She received an education degree from The Ohio State University and MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She was blessed with a lively curiosity and diverse creative interests, working as an arts educator and visual artist.

There will be no memorial services, per Tina’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Carl W Nelson Animal Shelter

W5096 WI-82

Mauston, WI 53948

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.