Christine Ann “Chris” Nauertz

MADISON – Christine Ann “Chris” Nauertz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, surrounded by her close friend, Gloria Luetkens and her four siblings in Madison, Wis.

She was born the daughter of Roland N. Nauertz and Mildred G. (Andrea) Nauertz; and the sister to Jeffrey Nauertz of California, Gregory Nauertz of Arizona, Scott Nauertz of Wisconsin and Mary Richie (Nauertz) of Minnesota

Chris was a sports fan and an avid supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers. She loved gardening, playing cards and reading. She and Gloria loved going antiquing and spent time traveling to Aruba and Door County.

Chris is survived by her four siblings, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

