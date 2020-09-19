Christine A. Jankowski

STOUGHTON – Christine A. Jankowski, age 69, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics, due to underlying medical conditions.

She was born on Dec. 20, 1950, in Milwaukee, the daughter of George and Dolores (Muenchow) Martz. Christine married Alexander Jankowski on April 23, 1989, in Tomahawk.

Chris worked as a special education assistant for the Madison Metropolitan School District for over 25 years. She loved to cook and bake, looking up new recipes online and putting her own creative spin to them. Christine enjoyed skiing, playing board and video games with her family, and gardening. She also enjoyed spending time up north, fishing and researching family genealogy. Christine had a great appreciation for music and played the flute. Most important to Chris were her family and her students.

Chris is survived by her husband, Alex; son, Alexander “AJ” Jankowski; daughter, Stephanie (fiancé, Jeffery Nelson) Jankowski; brother, Terry (Cindy) Martz; aunt, Marilyn (Brumm) Martz; many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, her dog, Tucker; and her work colleagues. She was preceded in death by parents, George J. and Dolores A. Martz; in-laws, Alexander J. and Garnet R. Jankowski; aunt and uncle Violet and Ellie Sonnenberg; and uncle, Jack Martz.

Due to COVID-19, private services and burial will be held at a later date. The public may visit the family drive-through style from the comfort and safety of their car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Christine’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.