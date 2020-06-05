Christian I Nelson

Site staff by Site staff

DEFOREST/PORTAGE – Christian Ingbret “Chris” Nelson, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at The Legacy in DeForest, with his wife Nan at his side.

Chris was born on January 22, 1929 in Rio, WI to parents, Ingbret and Eva (Olson) Nelson. Chris was a 1947 graduate of Poynette High School. He married Jean Nanette “Nan” Jellings on December 23, 1950. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean war. He retired as Senior Master Sergeant for the Air National Guard at Truax Field.

Chris is survived by his wife, Nan; children, Gail (Mike) Wrzinski, Christian “Mike” (Charlene) Nelson, Mitch (Johnna) Nelson; sibling, Mary Ellen (Lou) Cole; sister-in-law, Connie Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Esther; brother, Russ; and sister, Virginia

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services to be held at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250