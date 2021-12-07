Chris Scheuerell

by Site staff

Chris J. Scheuerell age 60, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He was born on December 22, 1960 in Madison, son of Orville J. and Elizabeth E. (Bickett) Scheuerell.

Chris attended Sacred Hearts Catholic School and is a graduate of Sun Prairie High School. He was a member of the Sun Prairie High School Cardinal Concert Marching and Jazz Bands where he played trumpet and was blessed with the ability of having “Perfect Pitch.”

After high school Chris attended the Dick Grove School of Music in Los Angeles. After a few years in Los Angeles, Chris returned to the Madison area. By then he was an accomplished drummer and he began playing with numerous bands in the area. One of his favorite gigs was playing with the Steve Franzen Band at the Essen House Club in Madison where they entertained on extended engagements on numerous occasions.

Chris possessed an extensive collection of recordings and tapes of some of the nation’s top bands and their performances. He can be fondly remembered for his loves of music, amateur radio, birds, and of course, the Green Bay Packers. He was an ardent amateur radio operator with his general class license having the call letters WB9KSK. He relished the challenge of competing in amateur radio contests on a state and national level. Among his awards were a 1st place in Wisconsin competition and an 8th place in a national competition.

He is survived by his mother Elizabeth E. (Bickett) Scheuerell of Sun Prairie, and his brothers Kent (Carolyn) of PlattevilIe, Douglas (Vicky) of Springfield, OR; and Casey (Laura) of Watertown, MA; nieces and nephews Scott (Anne), Chad, Lon (Kelly), Amy, Cooper, Ella and Adrian Scheuerell. His great-nieces and nephews are Rylie, Grady, Bryden, and Kori Scheuerell of Monroe, and a step-great-nephew Adam Marx of Asbury, IA. He was preceded in death by his father Orville J. Scheuerell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs at Journey Outreach Services and Capital Center for their care and considerations.

Memorials given in his name can be made to the Sacred Hearts Catholic School Endowment in Sun Prairie.

