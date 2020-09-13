Chris R. Lively

MIDDLETON – Chris R. Lively, 61, of Middleton, Wis., passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his Middleton residence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 19, 1959, in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of F. Robert and Norma (Fox) Lively. He married Kathleen Molitor Lively on Aug. 21, 1983, in Chicago, Ill.

Chris attended Southport High School in Indianapolis, Ind., and went on to receive a B.S. in Chemistry from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind. He then received an M.S. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and completed a fellowship at Pennsylvania State University.

In 1998, Chris’ work with Powderject Vaccines took him to the Madison, Wis. area. He then worked for PPD in Middleton as the Director of Biopharmaceutical Services from 2004-2016, which was then followed by his three-year work at Eurofins in Columbia, Mo. until his diagnosis in May.

Chris was a devoted father and proudly held that title above all others. He had a passion for the beautiful game of soccer which included him playing throughout his high school years, coaching and cheering his children, watching professional play at all levels, and adult league participation for as long as his knees allowed. He volunteered for years with the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association (WYSA) in both the Milwaukee and Madison areas, and served as President of a local soccer club. While on that soccer board he focused intently on teaching younger players the skills of, and love for, the game.

Chris proudly served as a co-chair for the ministry of FOCCUS at St. Bernard’s Parish in Middleton for 18 years. He combined his enjoyment for recreational biking and exploring new cities, often planning weekend getaway adventures with his loving wife, Kathy. Chris was known for his great wonder of the world, desire to learn, and his kind and gentle spirit. Chris possessed an unwavering faith and an inner strength that inspired many. He will be missed, but never forgotten, by all who knew and loved him.

Chris is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 37 years; and his children, Meghan (Drew) Fasseas, Peter (Kristi) Lively, Matthew (Morgan) Lively and Tricia (Colin Gloudemans) Lively; and three grandchildren, Katherine, Alexandra and Olivia. Chris is also survived by his parents, Bob and Norma Lively; his brother, Brian; and sister, Kimberly (Tom) Gunderman; as well as his nieces, Kaitlin, Erin, Abigail and Lizzy; and nephews, Andrew, Seth, Luke and Joel; and many wonderful cousins and an abundance of friends. Chris was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Anna Marie Molitor; his brother-in-law, Peter Molitor; and his nephew, Patrick Reilly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Those wishing to attend VIA LIVESTREAM, may do so by visiting stbmidd.org at the time of the Mass, and clicking the “Livestream” option.

Friends and family are invited to an outdoor drive through visitation from the safety of your car at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please use the Elmwood Avenue driveway entrance. An additional visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris’ memory to the National Kidney Foundation. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Dr. Josh Lang and his colleagues with the Carbone Cancer Center as well as Agrace HospiceCare and the entire staff on B6/6 floor at University Hospital in Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

may God hold you in the palm of His hand.