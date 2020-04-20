Chris Orr dreaming of draft day

MADISON – Chris Orr has plans to follow in his family’s footsteps and play in the league. The former Wisconsin linebacker sat down with sports director Zach Hanley to talk all things NFL Draft, including what he thinks the moment will be like once he receives the call.

“When I look back on my 5 years there, I can’t do anything but smile man. It just brings pure joy to my heart.” What does being a #Badger mean to @Chris_Guwap? Everything. More from him on the #NFLDraft tonight on @WISCTV_News3. #OnWisconsin #Badgers pic.twitter.com/RvGdt1nMOu — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) April 20, 2020

Orr capped off his senior season at UW with 78 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

