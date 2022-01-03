Chris Matthias

Christopher Matthias, 40, of Lone Rock died Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

He was born on April 6, 1981, in Chicago, the son of Russell and Christine (Krone) Matthias. Chris went to school in Chicago before moving to Avoca when he was in high school and attended Riverdale High School. He has a love for cars, fishing, rock concerts and animals, especially his dog Leonard. Chris was an avid movie fan, especially horror. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan and loved Chicago food especially Portillos.

Chris is survived by grandmother: Gerri Matthias of Chicago, Aunt Val Shaw of Neenah; Sister Cindy (Francis Tross) Kirk of Avoca, Cindy’s children: Jenny (Corey Harris) Kirk,

Jessica (Jesse Newberry) Kirk, Jaclyn Kirk, Jodie (Adam Costa) Kirk, Kimberly Walski, Johnny Walski; Great-niece Melody Harris; Sister-in-law Jackie Kirk.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Christine, grandfather Wayne Matthias, half brother Rob Kirk.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda with burial to follow in the Avoca Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

