Chris Kroeze to host two live performances on Facebook

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Chris Kroeze, courtesy of nbc.com/the-voice

BARRON, Wis. — Chris Kroeze, the runner up of “The Voice” in 2018, is hosting two live performances on Facebook from his home this weekend.

According to a Facebook post, he’s interested in getting requests of music for the shows, which will start at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Donations are welcome via PayPal, Venmo and Cash App with none of the proceeds going to Kroeze. All donations will be given to a good cause.

BREAKING NEWS! I’ll be doing 2 LIVE PERFORMANCES from the safety of my home this weekend! REQUESTS ARE ENCOURAGED!!!… Posted by Chris Kroeze on Monday, March 23, 2020

