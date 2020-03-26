Chris Kroeze to host two live performances on Facebook
BARRON, Wis. — Chris Kroeze, the runner up of “The Voice” in 2018, is hosting two live performances on Facebook from his home this weekend.
According to a Facebook post, he’s interested in getting requests of music for the shows, which will start at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Donations are welcome via PayPal, Venmo and Cash App with none of the proceeds going to Kroeze. All donations will be given to a good cause.
