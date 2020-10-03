Chris Christie tests positive for Covid-19

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped President Donald Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie wrote. “I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

