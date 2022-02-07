Choose your Madison-area indie bookstore adventure

Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè

For fans of: boozy book clubs, pan-style pizza

The newest entry into Madison’s indie bookshop scene is also the only place in town where you can imbibe an espresso martini while purchasing the latest Sally Rooney novel, or enjoy a to-go slice of pepperoni ’za from next door. Opened in 2021 by Sam Brown, whose family co-founded and owns Rocky Rococo, this multipurpose space has high “meet cute” potential, with a small but thoughtfully curated selection of books arranged by country of origin and a cozy, art deco bar that serves cocktails and coffee drinks until midnight most nights a week. Brown modeled the shop after Kramers, the all-hours bookstore and cafe in Washington, D.C., he frequented as an undergrad. “I skipped classes to hang out there,” he says. 1301 Regent St., 608-256-7709, leopoldsmadison.com

Itty Bitty Bookstore

For fans of: representation in literature, feeling like a kid

It’s no mistake that the inside of this Stoughton store looks like a coloring book brought to life. Everything about the Itty Bitty Bookstore is engineered for fun, from the playful decor to the well-curated selection of titles that celebrate Black joy. Owner Dominique Lenaye’s latest project coming this spring: a school bus she’s converting to a mobile bookshop. 123 E. Main St., Stoughton, ittybittybookstore.com

Kismet Books

For fans of: exposed brick, whimsy

Housed in an 1840s building, owner Rye Kimmet’s place has been a sanctuary for Verona’s book lovers since opening in November 2020. The colorful space doubles as a gallery for local artists, regularly entertains book clubs and hosts a volunteer-run story time for kids at 11 a.m. every Saturday. 101 N. Main St., Verona, 608-845-2500, kismetbookshop.com

Mystery to Me

For fans of: Tana French, true crime podcasts

As its name suggests, this jewel box of a store is heavy on whodunnits, but that’s not all it offers. Owner Joanne Berg worked hard to keep books and puzzles in the hands of patrons throughout the pandemic, and now that foot traffic has picked up again, she’s looking forward to welcoming more people to the store for events. “We laugh and say we’re across the street from Trader Joe’s, but we’ll know we’re really successful when Trader Joe’s says they’re across the street from [us],” she says. 1863 Monroe St., 608-283-9332, mysterytomebooks.com

A Room of One’s Own

For fans of: NPR, smashing the patriarchy

This beloved indie bookstore moved to slightly smaller digs in late 2021 after plans for a new development made staying downtown untenable. What the queer-and-trans-owned shop lost in square footage it makes up for in character. A Room of One’s Own feels right at home on Atwood Avenue, where loyal patrons can find the same activist spirit and a large selection of current, classic, children’s, LGBTQ and feminist literature. Says co-owner Gretchen Treu, “It feels like we’ve got a bit of an edginess to us that people in the neighborhood respond to.” 2717 Atwood Ave., 608-257-7888, roomofonesown.com

Paul’s Book Store

For fans of: old book smell, elbow patches

This State Street institution has been slinging used and out-of-print gems since boxing filled the UW Field House and Monona Terrace was just a twinkle in Frank Lloyd Wright’s eye. These days the stacks may get an occasional refresh (peep the newly minted Instagram account), but the old-world charm — and the block-letter “Paul’s Books” sign that hangs in the window — remain. 670 State St., 608-257-2968, paulsbookstore.com

More Book Browsing

Worth the drive | Arcadia Books

A generous selection of new books in a charming location, featuring a popular cafe. 102 E. Jefferson St., Spring Green, 608-588-7638, readinutopia.com

Save a buck | The Book Deal

This used book dealer keeps things simple: All its 30,000 books are priced at $4 or less. 319 W. Beltline Highway, 608-571-7575,thebookdeal.com

Go Old-School | The University Book Store

PDFs and ThriftBooks may have slowed the overpriced textbook business, but this subterranean campus treasure is still a fine place to snag academic texts alongside officially licensed Badgers gear. Now featuring a Moka coffee window. 711 State St. 608-257-3784, uwbookstore.com

Treasure Hunt Times Two | Browzers Bookshop and Evening Star Books

Both shops specialize in rare, fine and collectible books.

Browzers Bookshop: 668 State St., 608-255-5521, @BrowzersBookshop1936

Evening Star Books: 8413 Excelsior Drive, 608-354-8752, eveningstarbooks.net, open online or by appointment

Read more about local authors and books here.