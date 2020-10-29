Chong Cha Roever

SUN PRAIRIE – Chong Roever was 65 years old.

She passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2020. Chong passed away surrounded by family and friends. She was born on Jan. 20, 1955 in Busan, South Korea. Chong was the daughter of Won Kil Choe (father) and Yong Hui Kim (mother). Chong married Brian E. Roever on May 07, 1987 in Seoul, South Korea.

Chong lived for God and her church family. When she wasn’t helping at the church, her family at home came next. She loved her family and friends and motivated and inspired new member of her church and people she met at work. Chong also loved cooking and gardening with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Roever; son, Timothy Roever (fiancé, Sara); granddaughter, Thea Roever; two brothers and two sisters in Korea.

She was preceded in death by her father, Won Kil Choe; and father-in-law, Robert Adams.

The burial is being held at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Rd BB, Madison, on May 7, 2021. Chong’s memorial service will be held at THE FAITH PLACE CHURCH, 211 E. Linnerud Dr., Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

With God, all things are possible. Mathew 19:26.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com