Chippewa Falls woman pleads guilty to soliciting murder

Associated Press by Associated Press

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Chippewa Falls woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting a hitman to kill her daughter’s father.

Forty-nine-year-old Melanie Schrader appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday where she entered the plea to an amended charge of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. A criminal complaint says Schrader was arrested last September after she agreed to pay a hitman $10,000.

The complaint says she met with an undercover investigator in Irvine Park and made a $200 down payment, provided photos and asked that the hit be done quickly.

Her sentencing hearing is set for April.

