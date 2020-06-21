Chippewa Falls native named next Alice in Dairyland

DELAVAN, Wis. — Julia Nunes was selected as Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland on Saturday night.

Nunes was selected at the end of socially distanced events held over the weekend in Delavan.

According to a release, Nunes will work as a communications professional for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. She will spend time educating the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.

Nunes, a native of Chippewa Falls, graduated from the University of Minnesota with degrees in Agricultural Communication & Marketing and Animal Science.

She will begin work as Alice on July 6. She succeeds the 72nd Alice in Dairyland, Abigail Martin, of Milton.

