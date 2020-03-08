Chipotle Mexican Grill uses Wisconsin farmers for new Queso Blanco

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

BARNEVELD, Wis.– Chipotle Mexican Grill is recognizing the Wisconsin farmers who supply the dairy for their new Queso Blanco.

One of those farmers is Bryanna Handel, owner of B. Kurt Dairy in Barneveld, Wis., which is a participant of Meister Cheese’s Cows First Program. The program has certain guidelines, including allowing cows access to pasture.

“The cattle being out and grazing and getting exercise is always very important,” Handel said.

Chipotle Mexican Grill buys the cheese from that program, and is now highlighting the farmers in it.

When we say Queso, you say Blanco Queso! — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) February 27, 2020



“I think it’s really awesome that Chipolte, as a company is getting to know their farmers and their backgrounds and stuff, and then really showing that they are coming from family farms,” Handel said.

Handel said having a family farm is her favorite part about doing this.

“I like to see my kids interact with the cattle and learn what goes into it all,” Handel said.

One day, Handel said one of her kids might run the farm.

“(My husband and I) both really think it’s a great way to raise a family,” Handel said. “(It) shows the kids good work ethic.”

Chipotle Queso Blanco is served in local resturants.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments