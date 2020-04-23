Chip Charles Wyssbrod

It is with great sadness that the family of Chip Wyssbrod announce his passing on Friday, April 17th, 2020.

Chip will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Vickie Votaw and Paulette Goltz; his nieces, Melissa Goltz and Amber Goltz, and his nephew, Gabriel Goltz. They were especially fond of their “Uncle Chip.” Chip will be forever remembered by his great nephew, Cooper Wattier. His four legged furry friend “Duke” was his heart and soul, and will forever love and miss his human.

Chip’s Spring Brook family Pete, Doug, Dar, Clint, Augie & Sandy, Willy, and Johnny as well as numerous others will forever remember Chip and his side-kick “Duke”.

Chip was the owner of Wisconsin Carpet Clean and served numerous customers in the Dells.

Chip was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Wyssbrod and Betty Jane (Lucille) Jones, as well as his brother Peter, and his sisters Jody and Nancy.

A private family service/burial will be held at a future date.