Chimney fire on Madison’s west side displaces household, causes $35K in damage

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison household has been displaced after a chimney fire spread to the roof of their home Monday night.

Officials were sent to the 1800 block of Cameron Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m. According to an incident report, there was fire high in the home’s chimney chase.

One of the crews knocked down the fire from the outside while officials opened the roof and chimney chase to extinguish the fire that spread to the roof.

The report said no one was hurt, and damages are estimated at around $35,000.

The Madison Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Team was also at the scene.

