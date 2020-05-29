Doctors identify first Wisconsin cases of rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Doctors at Children’s Wisconsin have identified the state’s first cases of a rare syndrome tied to COVID-19 in children.

Three cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children have been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The syndrome is a new and causes swelling in different organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal organs. It’s been seen in some kids who have been infected or exposed to COVID-19.

Persistent high fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, red eyes and tongue are all symptoms.

Most kids diagnosed with MIS-C have recovered with brief hospital stays, health officials said.

Children’s Wisconsin created a team to help identify kids with suspected MIS-C after it was found in the United States in late April and early May.

Doctors will hold a news conference Friday morning to talk about the first suspected cases in Wisconsin.

