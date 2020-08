Children’s Museum to stay closed, but active online, through year’s end

The Madison Children’s Museum — known for interactive play spaces, arts and crafts and a rooftop garden full of plants and animals — closed its doors to the public on March 14 in response to the coronavirus. Yet the museum hasn’t stopped offering educational programs to local kids.

