Children’s Hospital Milwaukee doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

File photo

MILWAUKEE — A doctor at Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee campus has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The doctor tested positive for the virus after being exposed while traveling outside of Wisconsin. Officials said the doctor is quarantined at home with mild symptoms and is recovering.

According to a news release, the doctor was at Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee campus from March 9-15.

The release said 48 patient families, plus staff, had contact with the doctor. They have been contacted and advised on next steps based on CDC guidelines.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments