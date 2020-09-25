Chief upset by coffin left outside North Carolina police department

CNN by CNN

Asheville Police Chief David Zack is upset by some actions taken by protesters on Wednesday night.

They placed a coffin outside of the front door of the police department.

“Question is who’s going to stand up and start denouncing this,” Zack said.

He called the coffin “threatening imagery” and said it’s just one example of actions being taken right now against police.

“We’ve seen tombstones left at elected officials’ homes, we have seen wanted posters distributed through the city. One of the individuals who is on the wanted posted in addition to myself is now in the hospital with a skull fracture. Now this,” Zack said.

He said officers made a couple arrests as people protested the police death of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday night. Zack said when officers intervene, it’s for safety.

Zack said he respects free speech, but some protesters have gone too far recently.

“One of our protesters left this in the street last night,” Zack said, holding up a knife. “So, this is the reality. This does not affect change. It promotes and incites violence.”

Zack mentioned the two police officers shot Wednesday night during Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, Kentucky.

He said the coffin left outside the Asheville Police Department hits close to home.

“You are looking to incite violence against police, this just weeks after we buried Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix, who was killed in the line of duty,” Zack said.

Zack said the message coming from protesters has changed in recent weeks.

He had this to say back to them.

“Is this how they want their expression to be interpreted, are they seeking change or are they promoting violence, and I think everybody has got to ask them that. What is their purpose when they’re there,” Zack said.

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.