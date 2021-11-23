Chicago woman arrested for attacking man she’d previously stalked, police say

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Janesville Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past.

Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.

When police arrived, they forced their way in and found the suspect, 26-year-old Nicole Dunlap, and the victim in a struggle.

According to an online alert, Dunlap lunged at an officer and hit him in the face with her fist. Another officer was able to get Dunlap under control and subsequently took her into custody and to the Rock County Jail.

Law enforcement’s investigation revealed that Dunlap entered the victim’s residence while he was at work. When he got home, the victim confronted Dunlap and a struggle broke out. During the struggle, Dunlap reportedly strangled and battered the victim.

At the time of her arrest, Dunlap was out on bond for charges tied to three previous assaults and/or threats toward the victim.

Dunlap was ultimately arrested and charged with battery to law enforcement, intimidating a victim, battery, criminal trespass to a dwelling, strangulation, resisting an officer, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and one felony count of bail jumping.

