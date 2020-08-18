Chicago removes Wisconsin from its mandatory quarantine list

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials have removed Wisconsin from the list of states covered by an emergency travel order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday that people coming to the city from Wisconsin and Nebraska no longer need to quarantine for a 14-day period. Chicago added two states, Iowa and Kansas, back to the list.

According to the City of Chicago, the emergency order directs “any travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day period.”

Chicago officials issued the quarantine order in early July. Initially, it applied to travelers from 15 states, but the list has been updated weekly based on numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in each state. Wisconsin was added to the list on July 28.

As of Tuesday, there are 19 states and Puerto Rico included in the city’s quarantine list.

Officials said the order applies to anyone who spends more than 24 hours in a state on the list, including Chicagoans who travel for any reason other than work. People traveling from work are exempt from the quarantine rule, but they are strongly urged to avoid any non-work-related activities.

According to the order, people who violate it can be fined $100 to $500 per day, up to $7,000.

