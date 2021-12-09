Chicago man sentenced to 7 years in prison for distributing cocaine to Madison

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A 52-year-old Chicago man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine in the Madison area, the justice department said.

Michael C. Henderson was also sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to forfeit nearly $23,000 after pleading guilty in July to a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

According to the justice department, federal and state law enforcement officials wire-tapped two phones belonging to a suspected cocaine trafficker in Madison last year as part of a larger investigation. Between September and December 2020, officials reportedly intercepted numerous calls and text messages between the suspected trafficker and Henderson.

Law enforcement officials arrested Henderson in Chicago on December 8, 2020, after arranging to buy two kilograms of cocaine from him. The justice department said searches of several homes Henderson used in Chicago turned up more than $52,000 in cash, a loaded pistol and 100 grams of marijuana, among other items.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge James Peterson said he was imposing a significant prison sentence due to the amount of drugs involved, the justice department said. Over the three-month period in late 2020, Henderson reportedly sold roughly nine kilograms of cocaine to the Madison trafficker.

