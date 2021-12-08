Chicago man sentenced for attempting to sell cocaine in Wisconsin Dells

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – A U.S. District Judge sentenced a Chicago man to five years in prison Wednesday who police said was trying to sell cocaine in Wisconsin Dells.

Marcus Catchings, 43, was stopped by Wisconsin Dells police in April of 2021. During a search, officers reportedly found a grocery bag and a cereal box containing cocaine.

In total, officers found 914 grams of the drug.

In a plea hearing, Catchings admitted that he intended to sell the cocaine in the Wisconsin Dells area.

In September, Catchings pleaded guilty to possessing 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Catchings had previously been convicted of murder and served 20 years in prison. He was out on parole at the time of his arrest.

