Chicago man faces attempted homicide charge for incident outside Golden Corral in Janesville

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago man accused of firing a handgun at a snow plow driver early Monday morning.

A news release said police responded to an armed subject call at the Golden Corral on 3111 Wellington Court at 4:18 a.m. Officials received a report that a man shot at a snow plow driver who was clearing the parking lot.

Police found the man near a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Chicago. Officials said the person was initially armed and ran back to the vehicle when officers arrived.

Authorities surrounded the area and made contact with the man. The person cooperated, got out of the vehicle while unarmed and was taken into custody without incident.

Va Clan Na’eem Thomas, 25, was arrested on charges of attempted homicide and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

The release said the snow plow driver was not hurt, as the bullet hit the door just below the driver side window. The handgun was also found inside the stolen vehicle.

Officials said there are no concerns for public safety stemming from the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.