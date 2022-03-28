Chester Eugene McGrew

by Obituaries

Chester Eugene McGrew, 63, of Richland Center passed away on March 22, 2022. Chester was born on August 10, 1958, in New York City to Robert and Arlene McGrew. Chester loved to spend time with family and friends, always having a good time. He could make anyone laugh and was just a fun-loving guy. Chester loved to travel and visit random places. Chester and his forever-lasting memories will be missed by everyone he has touched in life, especially those closest to him!

Chester is survived by his son Jason; two daughters: Sativa and Sarina; five grandsons: Marshall, Michael, Hector, Victor, and Calvin; ex-wife Sue McGrew; sisters: Margo and Kelly.

Chester was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Richland Center Fellowship. A dinner will follow at the Richland Center Fellowship from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

