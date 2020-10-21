Chester Edward “Chet” Underwood

MOUNT HOREB – Chester Edward “Chet” Underwood was a very lucky man, who died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, after a long and happy life.

He was born Aug. 6, 1928, to Chester L. and Ida (Erickson) Underwood. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class in charge of operating rooms and the ship’s pharmacy. He went on to earn a master’s degree in Biochemistry, worked on some of the early research into Warfarin, and ended his working career as a hospital and lab inspector for the State of Wisconsin.

He married Joan Fosshage in 1952. They had two sons, Paul and Matt. In 1963, they moved to a small farm in Vermont Township, with a few cows and horses, and a huge garden. Chet was an avid gardener, and gardened with his sons in his later years, which provided him great joy. A friendship with Sandy Stevenson, the founder of Tyrol Basin, got the whole family into downhill skiing, which was also good fun. Most winters culminated in a ski trip to the U.P. or northern Wisconsin.

Chet married Lee Jones in 1990 and spent many happy years with her, traveling throughout the state. They had lots of bird feeders, loved watching the migratory birds come through each spring and fall, and participated in the Christmas birdcount each year. He participated in the Badger Honor Flight. Chet enjoyed yard work and cutting firewood, and heated their house with wood for many years. In his later years, he loved weather cold enough to light up the fireplace.

Chet is survived by his wife, Lee; his sons, Paul (Sue) and Matt (Judy); grandchildren, Ullr, Steve, Rachel, and Tory, Riley and Brady Ellarson; Lee’s children, Bud and Leslie; sister, Betty (Max); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lyle (Dorothy Mae), Donald (June), George (Belle), and Leroy (Mary Lou); and sister, Ruth (Fitch) Taylor.

Per Chet’s request, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

