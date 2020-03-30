Cheryl Lenzi

Madison – Cheryl Lenzi, 60, passed away March 28, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin after a two-year struggle with lung cancer.

Cheryl was born in Green Bay, WI on June 1, 1959 to her parents Charles and Elvira (Lasee) Leininger. She grew up along with her parents and four brothers in De Pere, eventually setting out on her own a few years after her father’s death, spending time in California and eventually settling down in Houston, Texas.

It was in Texas where Cheryl took advantage of her ‘cowgirl DNA’ and had her most creative, productive, successful and happiest times. She married in 1985, with her and Steven establishing a custom carpeting design business with Cheryl as the sole lead designer. Her work was widely known and respected in the Houston area and she branched out into interior and exterior decorating and architectural design – all self-taught during the challenging and explosive rise in digital design services. Sometime after the economic downturn in 2008 and recently divorced, Cheryl moved to rural Crockett, Texas with a downsized business plan, old and new friends and acquaintances. Cheryl moved for a short time to Wilson NY in 2012 and after the deaths of her mother and brother settled near Madison, WI with friends.

Cheryl had struggled with depression and dependency issues for many, many years and we mention this in the hope that those who knew her will remember her for her kind, artistic, animal loving and gregarious approach to life. Please remember to reach out to family and friends you may know who suffer, often needlessly alone.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Leininger; mother, Elvira H. Leininger Free Pouwels; stepfathers, Walter Free and Edward Pouwels; and older brother, Charles A. (Linda) Leininger.

She is survived by a son, Paul (Veronica) Dax; brothers, Michael (Susan) Leininger, Jon (Cynthia) Leininger and Terry (Susan) Leininger; step siblings; nieces, Brook and Britt; nephew, Anthony; and two granddaughters, Lola and Frida. We wish to acknowledge the thoughtful and professional services offered to Cheryl in her time of need by The Cottages of Madison and Agrace HospiceCare, Madison.

Our family also extends a warm thank you to Janet, Mary, Cheryl and the many kindhearted people who helped by being there for our Cheryl when she needed a friend the most.

Cheryl wished for a private farewell, we ask you to donate to Agrace HospiceCare at https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/ and/or the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html in her memory.

Please visit https://www.facebook.com/maandpa.leininger soon for a tribute photo collage.

