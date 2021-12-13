Cheryl L. Borowitz

Cheryl L. Borowitz (Loveland), age 81, of Jefferson, formerly of Monroe and Janesville, passed away on Thursday, December 9,, 2021 at Alden Estates in Jefferson surrounded by her family.

Cheryl was born on June 13, 1940 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Arnold Loveland and Leona (Carr) Loveland. Cheryl graduated from Monroe High School and shortly after graduation met Frank P. Borowitz. They married on August 2, 1958 at St. Victor’s Church in Monroe. Frank enlisted in the Air Force and they spent 21 years traveling the world until they settled in Monroe in 1978.

Cheryl held a variety of jobs, but her most memorable and rewarding job was working at Monroe Junior High School as an Aide. Her natural gift of compassion for others led her to this position where she made a difference in the lives of many teens. Frank and Cheryl moved to Des Moines, IA then to Colorado where they both worked for Arapahoe Park Horse Race Track; Frank as a track official and Cheryl as an Administrative Assistant to the General Manager. Cheryl’s passion for exercise began while they were in Des Moines and she competed in two marathons while in Colorado. They returned to Wisconsin in 2001 and settled in Janesville to be closer to their family.

Cheryl’s passion for exercise continued, as you would likely find her at the Janesville Athletic Club every day of the week, where her daily schedule revolved around what exercise class she was taking that day. Cheryl made her mark on everyone she met with her smile, compassion, and ability to make everyone around her feel like they matter. She had a way with children, always having a ‘smartie’ or a sucker for them. She was kindly referred to as ‘Grandma Candy’! She could also often be found on the dance floor listening to her favorite band, Rock Rebel Junction. Words can’t describe how dearly she will be missed by her family.

Cheryl is survived by her three children: Biff (Brea) Borowitz, Jim (Erika) Borowitz, and Susan (Roberts) Borowitz (Scott Prechel). She is also survived by her sisters Linda Bauer of Elba, AL, and Karen Bainbridge (Denny Teichow) of Lake Geneva, WI. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Kira Cowan, Kari (Rick) Cook, Alex Borowitz, Nick Borowitz, Meagan (Nathan Manders) Roberts, and Mitchell Roberts and three great-grandchildren: Bryce and Aubree Cook, and Ruby Cowan. Honorary grandchildren: Hayley Neaubauer, Spencer Neaubauer, Morgan Zinke, Ana Zinke, Carson Prechel, and Mason Prechel.

Cheryl leaves behind a loving partner, Mort Wittwer. Cheryl and Mort were from the Cheesemaker class of 1958. After losing their life partners, they fell in love, never forgetting their first loves, Frank Borowitz and Bonnie Wittwer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Leona Loveland, husband Frank Borowitz, and sister Bonnie Schumacher.

A visitation for Cheryl will be held at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 1329 31st Avenue, Monroe on Sunday, December 19th from 11:00am – 1:00pm. followed by memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Private family burial will conclude the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe.

A memorial fund will be established in Cheryl’s name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer fund, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380, www.komen.org.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

