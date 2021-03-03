Cheryl A. Vehling

Cheryl Ann Vehling, age 64 of Baraboo, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 surrounded by family, at St. Mary’s hospital, after a 6 month battle with kidney cancer.

Cheryl was born September 7th,1956 in Sauk City the daughter of Eugene (Fin) and Carol (Zantow) Fisher.

Cheryl had a love of cooking and baking for her large family gatherings, riding with her husband in the MG Midget with the top down, and watching him play the blues. Her grandkids and great grandkids were the love of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Vehling; her fur babies, Grissom and Maggie; her father, Fin and stepmom, Carol; five children, Tierney (Nick) Miller of Mazomanie, Tina (Chris) Alt of Spring Green, Tommy (Dawne Keiken) of Lavalle, Jami (John Lala) of Prairie du Sac, John (Squeak) Stewart of Sauk City; step-sons Aaron (Allison) Vehling of Kingston, NY, Patrick Vehling of Minneapolis, MN; 16 Grandchildren Alex, Ashley, Brandon, Taylor, Ethan, Evan, Grace, Sebastian, Chloe, Kaysee, Peyton, Parker, Kayla, Bentley, Ethan M. and Evan M.; 4 Great Grandchildren, Norah, Lilah, Lyanna (Millie), Preston and one arriving in August; sisters, Tonia, Tracy, Crystal and Michelle; brother, Gene; brothers-in-law, Jim (Jane) and Dave (Debbie) Vehling. Many extended family, including the special bunch from California, she always looked forward to their visits to Wisconsin.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her mom, Carol, brother, Terry, sister-in-law, Joyce, mother-in-law, Anita & father-in-law, Arnold Vehling, and her faithful fur baby of 12 years, Lilly.

The family would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support. A huge thank you to the staff at St. Mary’s 5W PCU. A special thank you to Palliative care nurse, Lauren Marshall and CNA, Megan; their love, support, kindness and guidance will never be forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

