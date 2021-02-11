Cheryl A. Schuler

Site staff by Site staff

New Glarus, WI – Cheryl A. Schuler, age 74 passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

She was born on January 18, 1947 in Portage, WI the daughter of Carl and Melba (Lewis) Ramseier. Cheryl graduated from Juda High School in 1965. On June 26, 1965 she was united in marriage to the love of her life Allen Schuler in Monona Grove, WI. Cheryl’s ambition was to be Mrs. Allen Schuler. She had also worked at Strickler’s Meat Market and Grocery, Roberts Drug Store, Zweifel’s Jewelry and Gifts, New Glarus Stockyards, cooked at the Alpine Restaurant, along with keeping the books for New Glarus Welding, LLC. Cheryl enjoyed dancing with the Swiss Dancers at the many festivals in New Glarus over the years. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, she also loved her feline companions, and the hummingbirds that would visit the feeders at her house.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Allen, daughter Rae-Allyn (Dean) Reeson, grandchildren Brock Allen Schuler (Corrine McMannes) Reeson and Haley Cheryl Schuler (Austin Summers) Reeson, sister Carmel, nieces, nephews, and special neighbors Jeff, Jackie, and Ellie Rae Eichelkraut.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Karla (Jim) Karrow, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Vincent and Juanita Schuler.

Per her request no services will be held.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.