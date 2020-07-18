Cheryl A Bader

Site staff by Site staff

Cheryl Bader, 62 passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 following a short battle with ALS. Cheryl was born in Rockford, Illinois to Clarence (Curly) and Josephene (Josie) Bader.

In Cheri’s spare time she loved drawing, many of which were proudly displayed in her home. She loved her grandchildren, family, pets, friends and was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan. She, so proudly, dedicated 25 years of her life to Crestview Nursing Home where she loved residents unconditionally and made them feel at home.

She is survived by her Brother Benny and Wife Fran; Son Cory Bader; Daughters Ashley (J.R. Goodwin), Amy Bader; Nephew Nicholas Bader-Dalton and Husband Timothy; Niece Jill; Grandchildren Gracie and Kalob Tennessen, Leila Bader, Maddie and Dominick Goodwin; Step-Grandchildren Heather and Mikel Goodwin; Special Cousin Sharon Baldwin along with many other Family, Friends and Coworkers.

She is preceded in death by her Parents Josie and Curly Bader; Sister Betty Jean; Brother David.

We would like to extend a very special Thank You to all the staff at Serenity House (Tomah) for the above and beyond care and love for our mom, sister and friend. Thank you to Dr. Hinton for his at-home care and support through Cheri’s ALS diagnosis and battle; To everyone at Crestview for all the love and support over the years; To everyone who visited and sent thoughts and prayers to Cheri and her family; To Crandall’s Funeral Home for assisting with arrangements. Thank You.

While balancing the health of friends and family yet still honoring Cheryl’s Life, the family welcomes guests to a walk through gallery style showing of Cheryl’s Artwork and Memories on August 15, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. , Outside Cheryl’s residence. Family requests guest to wear masks and respect social distancing guideline.

439 Suszycki Drive, Mauston, WI 53948